Half Moon Bay
Drug paraphernalia
1:28 p.m., July 25, 100 block Kelly Avenue at Church Street
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a man who was on probation. They said refused to obey commands and actively resisted attempts to detain him. After searching him, deputies said they suspected drug paraphernalia. The man was ultimately arrested and booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Drunken driving
12:22 a.m., Aug. 11, 100 block San Mateo Road
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and arrested a male driver who they said was drunk, had a suspended license and resisted their efforts to detain him. The man was booked in Maguire Correctional Facility.
1:41 a.m., Aug. 13, 1100 block Main Street
Deputies stopped and arrested a female driver who they said was driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs and had a suspended license. The woman was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
11:30 p.m., Aug. 14, 200 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and arrested a female driver who they said was drunk. The woman was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Warrant
8:56 a.m., Aug. 11, 200 block S. Cabrillo Highway
A driver was contacted on a traffic enforcement stop. A records check revealed the driver had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the Menlo Park Police Department, a suspended driver’s license and required an ignition interlock device to operate a motor vehicle. The driver was issued two misdemeanor citations with promises to appear and released from the scene without incident.
8:49 a.m., Aug. 17, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
3:21 p.m., Aug. 17, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
A man with an outstanding no-bail warrant fled and escaped from San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies. They were unable to locate him.
Moss Beach
Assault
7:50 a.m., Aug. 11 Corona Street
Deputies arrested a juvenile suspect accused of assault with a deadly weapon. The boy was taken to the Youth Services Center.
Pescadero
Public intoxication
12:18 a.m., Aug. 16, 2000 block Rossi Road
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who they said was drunk and unable to care for himself. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility to be released when sober.
Warrant
7:34 p.m., Aug. 12, 100 block Cabrillo Highway at New Year’s Creek Road
Deputies stopped and arrested a driver who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.