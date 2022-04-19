El Granada
Trespassing
10:23 a.m., April 12, 100 block Avenue Alhambra
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested and cited a man accused of trespassing at a social services building.
Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
12:26 a.m., April 7, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped a male subject who was on probation and had a suspected controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The man was cited and released on promise to appear and released from the scene without incident.
3:58 p.m., April 15, 2100 block Higgins Canyon Road
Deputies stopped a man during a call for service who had a misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. After searching him deputies say he had suspected crystal methamphetamine. The man was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Drunken driving
8:51 p.m., April 15, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped a driver who they said was drunk. The driver was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Suspended license
7:17 p.m., April 7, 100 block San Mateo Road at Main Street
Deputies stopped a driver who had a suspended license. The driver was cited and released from the scene without incident.
8:22 p.m., April 7, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Grandview Boulevard
Deputies stopped a driver who had a suspended license. The driver was cited and released from the scene without incident.
Warrant
3:36 p.m., April 8, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies arrested a subject who had two outstanding warrants, from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and the other from the Burlingame Police Department. The subject was booked into Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
7:18 p.m., April 8, 100 block Kelly Avenue at Main Street
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an active misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The man was cited on promise to appear and released from the scene without incident.
6:04 a.m., April 10, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a driver who had a suspended license and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Francisco Police Department.
2 p.m., April 11, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had several active warrants out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
3 p.m., April 12, 100 Block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
7 a.m. April 13, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies arrested a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Francisco Police Department.
Montara
Theft
9 a.m., April 12, 500 block 8th Street
Sometime between 8 and 9 a.m., someone stole approximately $2,135 of miscellaneous items from an open garage.
Pescadero
Burglary
4 p.m., April 7, 11300 block Cabrillo Highway
Someone broke into a locked rental vehicle and stole two suitcases and other bags containing electronics and miscellaneous personal property. The total loss was estimated to be $6,905.
Warrant
12:18 a.m., April 9, 100 block Pescadero Creek Road
Deputies cited a man asleep in his vehicle at a closed beach parking lot who had an outstanding warrant out of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.
Princeton
Burglary
12:50 a.m., April 8, 300 block Capistrano Road
Someone smashed a vehicle window and stole an estimated $4,750 worth of personal belongings.
Unincorporated
Burglary
12:30 p.m., April 13, N. Lot Devil’s Slide
Sometime between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., someone broke into a vehicle parked in the northern lot of Devil's Slide and stole an estimated $1,200 worth of property.
4:40 p.m., April 13, 100 block Cabrillo Highway at Rossi Road
Someone smashed a car window and stole multiple bags, laptops and personal items. A few items were located later that day and the total estimated stolen value was $3,080.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.