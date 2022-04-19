El Granada

Trespassing

10:23 a.m., April 12, 100 block Avenue Alhambra

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested and cited a man accused of trespassing at a social services building.

Half Moon Bay

Controlled substance

12:26 a.m., April 7, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at San Mateo Road

Deputies stopped a male subject who was on probation and had a suspected controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The man was cited and released on promise to appear and released from the scene without incident.

3:58 p.m., April 15, 2100 block Higgins Canyon Road

Deputies stopped a man during a call for service who had a misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. After searching him deputies say he had suspected crystal methamphetamine. The man was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.

Drunken driving

8:51 p.m., April 15, 100 block San Mateo Road

Deputies stopped a driver who they said was drunk. The driver was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.

Suspended license

7:17 p.m., April 7, 100 block San Mateo Road at Main Street

Deputies stopped a driver who had a suspended license. The driver was cited and released from the scene without incident.

8:22 p.m., April 7, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Grandview Boulevard

Deputies stopped a driver who had a suspended license. The driver was cited and released from the scene without incident.

Warrant

3:36 p.m., April 8, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway

Deputies arrested a subject who had two outstanding warrants, from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and the other from the Burlingame Police Department. The subject was booked into Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.

7:18 p.m., April 8, 100 block Kelly Avenue at Main Street

Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an active misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The man was cited on promise to appear and released from the scene without incident.

6:04 a.m., April 10, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway

Deputies stopped and cited a driver who had a suspended license and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Francisco Police Department.

2 p.m., April 11, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway

Deputies stopped and cited a man who had several active warrants out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

3 p.m., April 12, 100 Block Naomi Patridge Trail

Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

7 a.m. April 13, 500 block Kelly Avenue

Deputies arrested a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Francisco Police Department.

Montara

Theft

9 a.m., April 12, 500 block 8th Street

Sometime between 8 and 9 a.m., someone stole approximately $2,135 of miscellaneous items from an open garage.

Pescadero

Burglary

4 p.m., April 7, 11300 block Cabrillo Highway

Someone broke into a locked rental vehicle and stole two suitcases and other bags containing electronics and miscellaneous personal property. The total loss was estimated to be $6,905.

Warrant

12:18 a.m., April 9, 100 block Pescadero Creek Road

Deputies cited a man asleep in his vehicle at a closed beach parking lot who had an outstanding warrant out of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Princeton

Burglary

12:50 a.m., April 8, 300 block Capistrano Road

Someone smashed a vehicle window and stole an estimated $4,750 worth of personal belongings.

Unincorporated

Burglary

12:30 p.m., April 13, N. Lot Devil’s Slide

Sometime between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., someone broke into a vehicle parked in the northern lot of Devil's Slide and stole an estimated $1,200 worth of property.

4:40 p.m., April 13, 100 block Cabrillo Highway at Rossi Road

Someone smashed a car window and stole multiple bags, laptops and personal items. A few items were located later that day and the total estimated stolen value was $3,080.

