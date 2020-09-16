  1. Home
Half Moon Bay

DUI

1:38 a.m., Sept. 7, Highway 1

Deputies responded to a call about a man slumped over the wheel of his car with the motor running. The car was parked in a hotel parking lot. After refusing field sobriety tests, the man later gave blood samples that determined he was intoxicated. The 56-year-old from South Carolina also had active misdemeanor warrants from Manhattan Beach.

Public intoxication

6:37 p.m., Sept. 8, 500 block Kelly Avenue

A 55-year-old man flagged down a passing deputy. As they spoke, the deputy realized the man was drunk. He was subsequently arrested and booked into jail for public intoxication.

Suspended license

2:28 a.m., Sept. 5, Correas Street at Purissima Street

Driver stopped for a traffic infraction admitted her driver’s license had been suspended. The 42-year-old Half Moon Bay woman was cited and released.

4:40 p.m., Sept. 6, Highway 1 at Filbert Street

A 40-year-old Redwood City man was cited for driving on a suspended license.

Suspicious circumstances

10 a.m., Sept. 7, 200 block of Correas St.

A property owner reported that someone entered an open garage and moved things around. Nothing was stolen.

Theft

12:54 p.m., Aug. 31, 900 block of Third Avenue

A victim reported losing $500 through fraud.

El Granada

Harassment

Sept. 5, 100 block of Vallejo Street

Starting in March, a man made annoying calls and emails to the victim, according to reports. Deputies contacted the suspect and obtained a statement.

Montara

DUI

6 p.m., Sept. 5, Devil’s Slide Tunnels

A man suspected of DUI was turned over to the CHP for processing.

Unincorporated

Poaching

10:30 p.m., Sept. 8, Tunatis Creek Beach

Four San Mateo men were cited and released after being found loitering at Tunitas Creek Beach, according to Sheriff’s reports. They also were in possession of Dungeness crab out of season.

