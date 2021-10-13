Half Moon Bay
Assault
12:30 a.m., Oct. 5, Cypress Avenue at Pilarcitos Avenue
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for having brass knuckles during the altercation. He was booked into the San Mateo County jail on assault with a deadly weapon charge. Another man was injured during the fight and was transported to the hospital.
Animal bite
9:05 a.m., Oct. 5, 100 block Erin Lane
San Mateo County Animal Control responded to an altercation between two dogs after one of them bit the other, causing it to bleed.
Burglary
4:22 a.m., Oct. 2, 400 block Laurel Avenue
Deputies reported two unknown suspects tried unsuccessfully to break into a truck by smashing the driver’s side window with a rock.
Interlock device
7:03 p.m., Oct. 6, Stone Pine Road at Patrick Way
Deputies stopped a male driver who did not have a required Ignition Interlock Device. The driver was cited and released from the scene without incident.
Warrant
10:35 a.m., Oct. 2, 100 block Highway 1
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an active misdemeanor warrant with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s office. He was issued a citation and released from the scene.
Pescadero
Weapons
9:47 p.m., Oct. 2, 2400 block Stage Road at S. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies responded to a report of someone firing a gun and stopped a truck that the reporting party suspected to be involved in illegal poaching. There were five occupants and two dead deer in the truck. After searching the vehicle, deputies said they found two rifles and a makeshift silencer. The driver was arrested and booked in the San Mateo County jail.
Princeton
Warrant
7:17 p.m., Oct. 6, 100 block Stanford Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had multiple outstanding misdemeanor warrants from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and the Pacifica Police Department.
