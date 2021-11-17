El Granada
Warrant
6:12 a.m., Nov. 6, 0-100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Coronado Street
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and cited a woman who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant with the Pacifica Police Department.
Half Moon Bay
Drugs
12:58 a.m., Nov. 11, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a man in front of a retail store. After searching him they said he had drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released without incident.
Public intoxication
2:40 p.m., Nov. 8, 400 block Main Street
Deputies arrested a man who they said was drunk and unable to care for himself. He was transported to the Maguire Correctional Facility to be released when sober.
Warrant
2:22 p.m., Nov. 7, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies arrested a man who had outstanding misdemeanor warrants with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and was in possession of a concealed dagger.
Pescadero
Drugs
1:348 a.m., Nov. 6, 100 block Gazos Creek State Beach Road
Deputies stopped a male driver who was on Post Release Community Supervision but gave deputies a fake name. After searching the vehicle, deputies said he had suspected drugs. He was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County jail.
Warrant
1:54 a.m., Nov. 6, 100 block Gazos Creek State Beach Road
Deputies arrested a female driver who was asleep in her vehicle in a closed state beach parking lot. She was identified as Lynsey Beller, a 31-year-old Bakersfield resident who had a felony warrant out of Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. After searching her vehicle, deputies said she had drugs. She was booked into the San Mateo County jail without incident.
