El Granada
Burglary
9:45 a.m., Oct. 29, 600 block The Alameda
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he was detained by two residents who said he tried to steal a bike and fought with them.
Drunken driving
1:14 a.m., Nov. 3, 9800 block Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and arrested a female driver who they said was drunk. She underwent a series of sobriety tests. She was transported to First Chance where she was cited on a promise to appear.
Half Moon Bay
Battery
5:49 p.m., Oct. 30, 0-100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a parolee who they said resisted them and hit a deputy with his bike.
Controlled substance
3:33 p.m., Oct. 29, 500 block Metzgar Street
Deputies stopped and cited a man who they said displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Drunken driving
11:59 p.m., Oct. 28, 100 block Obispo Road
Deputies stopped a male driver who they said was drunk. After completing sobriety tests, the driver was transported to First Chance where he was cited and released on a promise to appear.
Poaching
1:36 a.m., Oct. 31, 500 Block of Ruisseau Francais Avenue
Deputies cited three men for having Dungeness crab out of season.
Paraphernalia
3 p.m. Nov. 5, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a man who they said had drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released with a promise to appear.
Suspended license
1:52 a.m., Oct. 29, 600 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped a male driver who they said was drunk. The man was on probation and had a suspended license. He was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County jail.
Warrant
8:01 a.m., Nov. 4, 0-100 block Miramontes Avenue
Deputies stopped a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo Police Department. The man was cited and released with a promise to appear.
10:45 p.m., Nov. 4, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was cited and released with a promise to appear.
Unincorporated
Burglary
9:04 a.m., Nov. 4, 0-100 block N. Peak Access Road
Someone smashed the window of a parked vehicle and stole two handbags and suitcases. Deputies estimated the loss to be $4,296.
