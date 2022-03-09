El Granada
Grand theft
March 2, 300 block Avenue Portola
Someone reported stolen luggage after it was left out in front of a residence sometime on March 2. There was no suspect information, and the estimated total of the stolen items was approximately $5,150.
Half Moon Bay
Warrant
2:25 p.m., Feb. 25, 0-100 block Mirada Road
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped two men on a call for service. A records check revealed one of the men had an outstanding felony warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was transported and booked into the San Mateo County jail.
12:33 a.m., Feb. 28, 100 block Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a driver who had outstanding misdemeanor warrants from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
5:45 p.m., Feb. 28, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped a subject who had an outstanding warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was cited and released on promise to appear.
4:13 a.m., March 1, 200 block S. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies responded to a call for service and cited a subject who had an active misdemeanor warrant out of the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office.
Montara
Suspended license
11:53 p.m., Feb. 26, Main Street at 9th Street
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver who had a suspended license and open containers of marijuana. The man was released from the scene without incident.
Pescadero
Burglary
6:30 p.m., Feb. 26, Pigeon Point Road at Cabrillo Highway
Sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., someone smashed the front and rear passenger side windows of the locked vehicle and stole two bags containing miscellaneous personal property. The owner estimated the loss to be approximately $1,000.
Unincorporated
Controlled substance
1:16 p.m., Feb. 25, 0-100 block Martins Beach Road
Deputies stopped a driver who they said was in a stolen vehicle. After searching the driver, deputies said he had drugs and paraphernalia. The suspect was transported and booked into the San Mateo County jail.
