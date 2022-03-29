Half Moon Bay
Drugs
8:21 a.m., March 20, 0-100 block Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped someone who was on probation. After searching him, deputies said they found drugs and paraphernalia. The subject was cited and released on a promise to appear.
Drunken driving
2:10 a.m., March 20, Main Street at Mill Street
Deputies stopped a driver who they said was drunk. After a series of sobriety tests, the driver was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County jail to be released when sober.
Suspended license
1:45 p.m., March 19, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped a driver who had a suspended license. The driver was cited and released on promise to appear.
Vehicle burglary
4:05 p.m., March 20, 200 block Pigeon Point Road
Sometime between 4 and 4:05 p.m. on March 20, someone smashed a vehicle window and stole a camera bag with equipment and a backpack containing miscellaneous items. The total value stolen was estimated to be $1,369.
Warrant
11 a.m., March 17, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and arrested a male driver who had six outstanding misdemeanor warrants out of the Pacifica Police Department. Deputies said he also had heroin and drug paraphernalia. The man was cited and booked into the San Mateo County jail but then released due to a medical condition.
3:50 p.m., March 18, 400 block Cypress Avenue
Deputies stopped a subject who had an outstanding warrant from California Highway Patrol. The subject was cited on promise to appear.
Unincorporated
Warrant
11:52 p.m., March 21, Verde Road at S. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies contacted a man in a disabled vehicle who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. The man was cited and released on promise to appear.
