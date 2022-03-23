El Granada
Public intoxication
6:38 p.m., March 11, 0-100 block Avenue Portola
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a local business regarding a disturbance and arrested a man they said was intoxicated. The man was booked into the San Mateo County jail.
Half Moon Bay
Deadly weapon
10:33 a.m., March 15, 100 block Seymour Street
Deputies responded to a report of two men exiting a vehicle, brandishing knives and threatening a victim. The suspects were identified, but deputies were unable to locate them at the time of the report.
Suspended license
7:52 p.m., March 10, 0-100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a driver who had a suspended driver’s license. The driver was cited and released on promise to appear.
6:06 p.m., March 13, 100 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a driver who had a suspended license and was driving without a required ignition interlock device. The subject was released from the scene without incident.
Warrant
2 a.m., March 9, 100 block Main Street
Deputies stopped a subject who had two outstanding arrest warrants for the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The subject was cited for both warrants and released on promise to appear.
8:08 p.m., March 9, 0-100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants, one out of the San Mateo Police Department and another from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
8:30 p.m., March 9, 0-100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a man who had two outstanding arrest warrants out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was cited for both warrants and released from the scene without incident.
8:52 a.m., March 13, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding bench warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
5:10 p.m., March 14, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
7:33 p.m., March 15, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The man was booked in the San Mateo County jail without incident.
3:03 p.m., March 16, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Pescadero
Burglary
4 p.m., March 13, 200 block Pigeon Point Road
Sometime between 3 and 4 p.m. on March 11, someone broke the front passenger side window of a locked vehicle and stole credit cards and miscellaneous personal property. The thief then used the victim’s stolen credit card at a nearby gas station. The estimated loss was approximately $96.
Unincorporated
Warrant
9:20 a.m., March 11, 200 block Swett Road
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the Pacifica Police Department. The subject was released on promise to appear.
