Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
9:40 p.m., Feb. 16, 400 block Spruce Street
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who was reportedly yelling in the street and setting off car alarms. Deputies said he was under the influence of a controlled substance. The man was booked into Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Drunken driving
11:38 a.m., Feb. 13, 1000 block Birch Street
Deputies stopped a driver who they said was drunk and nearly swerving into other vehicles. The driver was arrested and later released to First Chance to be released when sober. The driver was given a promise to appear in court.
1:18 a.m., Feb. 14, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped a driver who they said was drunk. The driver was arrested and later released to First Chance to be released when sober with a promise to appear.
1:42 a.m., Feb. 14, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped a driver who they said was drunk. The driver was arrested and later released to First Chance to be released when sober with a promise to appear.
Grand theft
1:45 a.m., Feb. 18, 1100 block Main Street
A driver of a stolen vehicle evaded deputies after they stopped him at a traffic stop.
Warrant
2:21 p.m., Feb. 22, 200 block San Mateo Road
Deputies contacted a male subject who had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants, one out of San Mateo County Sheriff’s office and the second out of the Pacifica Police Department. The man was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Weapons
11 p.m., Feb. 18, 0-100 block S. Cabrillo Highway at Dehoff Canyon Road
Deputies stopped a male driver who was on parole and in possession of pepper spray. The man was cited with a promise to appear and released from the scene.
Montara
Vandalism
8 p.m., Feb. 21, 1100 block Elm Street
Sometime between 10 p.m. on Feb. 20 and 8 p.m. on Feb. 21, a vehicle was vandalized by unknown suspects. The approximate damage value was estimated to be $800.
Pescadero
Vandalism
Feb. 22, 300 block Butano
Cut-off
On Feb. 22, deputies responded to a report of vandalism at Pescadero High School and Pescadero Elementary School. They said both locations were defaced with graffiti for the same street gang.
Princeton
Drugs
3:30 p.m., Feb. 20, 0-100 block Harvard at Columbia Avenue
Deputies stopped a subject who was reportedly involved in a physical confrontation. Deputies said the subject was under the influence of a controlled substance, and they arrested and booked the subject into the San Mateo County jail without incident.
Unincorporated
Drunk driving
1:41 a.m., Feb. 20, 12300 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped a driver who they said was drunk. The driver was arrested and later released to First Chance to be released when sober with a promise to appear.
