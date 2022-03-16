Half Moon Bay
Battery
March 8, 200 block S. Cabrillo Highway
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a possible battery. When they arrived on scene they said the victim had injuries to his face and a small laceration on the head. The victim was transported to Stanford Hospital for further medical treatment.
Contempt
11 a.m., March 5, 600 block Grandview Boulevard
Deputies contacted a woman on a call for service. After further investigation, they said the woman was in violation of an active criminal protective order. She was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Controlled substance
3:25 p.m., March 6, 0-100 block Highway 1
Deputies stopped a man and woman, both of whom were subject to search and seizure. Deputies say they found suspected methamphetamine and the woman was carrying a switchblade. The on-call probation officer authorized a hold to be placed on both subjects, and they were both arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Drunken driving
9:51 p.m., March 5, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped the driver who they said had a suspended license and was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The driver was transported to First Chance where he was cited with a promise to appear.
2:01 a.m., March 7, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a driver who they said was drunk. The driver was cited and transported to First Chance to be released when sober with a promise to appear.
Grand theft
12:30 p.m., March 3, 0-100 block Bloom Lane
Someone stole a catalytic converter valued at $3,000.
11:33 a.m., March 3, 300 block Poplar Street
Sometime between March 1 and March 3, someone stole a catalytic converter valued at $5,000.
Public intoxication
9:26 a.m., March 3, 300 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a man who they said was intoxicated and unable to care for himself. The man was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County jail.
Warrant
9:40 a.m., March 3, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding bench warrant of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
La Honda
Theft
March 6, 0-100 block Pope Road
Deputies were dispatched on the report of petty theft when an unknown suspect stole miscellaneous personal property from a residence sometime between March 2 and March 6. The estimated loss was $708.
