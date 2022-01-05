El Granada
Vandalism
7 a.m., Dec. 21, 200 block San Carlos Ave
Someone vandalized a vehicle and caused at least $250 in damages.
Half Moon Bay
Burglary
8:30 p.m., Dec. 14, 400 block Main Street
Someone attempted to break into a commercial business. The cost of damage was estimated to be $1,000.
Drunken driving
4:47 p.m., Dec. 27, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies responded to a welfare check and said the subject had been driving while drunk. The subject was arrested and booked in the Maguire Correctional Center.
Hit and run
8:54 p.m., Dec. 20, 0-100 block Church Street at Correas Street
A driver ran a stop sign and fled the scene without reporting the incident.
Theft
4:30 p.m., Dec. 23, 400 block Main Street
Someone reported multiple stolen propane tanks from a locked container in a public parking lot.
Vehicle code
10:30 a.m., Dec. 26, Van Ness Avenue at S. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a driver who didn’t have a license. The driver was cited and released from the scene.
Warrant
2:25 p.m., Dec. 15, 0-100 block San Mateo Road at N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a man who had three misdemeanor warrants out of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and a suspected methamphetamine pipe. He was arrested and booked in the San Mateo County jail.
9 p.m., Dec. 16, 200 block Main Street
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had a warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
5:02 p.m., Dec. 17, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped a man who had two active misdemeanor warrants, one from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and another from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and booked into Maguire Correctional Facility.
San Gregorio
9:20 a.m., Dec. 16, 100 block Seaside School Road
A victim reported the rear door of his residence had been damaged after he suspected someone tried to get inside. The victim estimated the total damage to be $200.
