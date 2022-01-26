Half Moon Bay
Fraud
1:46 p.m., Jan. 14, 200 block Troon Way
A victim reported fraud after someone stole $3,800 via ID theft.
Grand theft
Jan. 13, 200 block Amesport Landing
On either Jan. 12 or Jan. 13, someone broke into a garage and stole two electric bicycles worth a total of $2,600.
Vehicle burglary
10 p.m., Jan. 12, 400 block Magnolia Street
Someone broke into a truck and stole $920 of miscellaneous items.
Warrant
1:30 p.m., Jan. 12, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and cited a subject who had two outstanding warrants from the Sheriff's office.
9 a.m., Jan. 13, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped a man who they said was trespassing. A record check revealed he had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was cited with a promise to appear and released from the scene without incident.
8:58 a.m., Jan. 17, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped a man who had an outstanding warrant from the Sheriff’s Office. He was cited on promise to appear and released from the scene without incident.
Montara
Drunken driving
7:45 p.m., Jan. 12, 800 block June Hollow Road
Deputies stopped a driver who they said was drunk. The driver was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Pescadero
Concealed weapon
12:04 a.m., Jan. 15, 100 block Pescadero Creek Road
Deputies stopped a driver who they said had a concealed firearm inside the vehicle. The subject was cited on promise to appear and released from the scene without incident.
