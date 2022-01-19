Half Moon Bay

Deadly weapon

3:40 p.m., Jan. 9. 200 block S. Cabrillo Highway

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who witnesses claimed brandished a pick ax. The suspect was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.

Warrant

8:57 a.m., Jan. 7, 500 block Kelly Avenue

Deputies stopped and arrested a man who had outstanding misdemeanor warrants out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. The man complained of medical issues and was transported to the hospital where he was medically cleared before being booked into the San Mateo County jail.

Unincorporated

Suspended license

2:42 p.m., Jan. 6, 0-100 block S. Cabrillo Highway at Verde Road

Deputies stopped a driver who they said was traveling 74 mph within a 55 mph zone and had a suspended license. The driver was cited with a promise to appear and released from the scene without incident.

