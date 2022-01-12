Half Moon Bay
Disorderly conduct
12:17 a.m., Dec. 31, 100 Block of San Mateo Road
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who they said was drunk and yelling obscenities and ripping posters off walls. He was booked into the San Mateo County jail to be released when sober.
Drunken driving
4:10 a.m., Jan. 1, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and arrested a driver who they said was drunk. The driver was booked in the San Mateo County jail without incident.
Warrant
11:25 a.m., Dec. 30, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies arrested a subject who had an outstanding felony warrant and cited another subject for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
2:12 a.m., Jan. 5, 200 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the Long Beach Police Department.
Montara
Grand theft
4 p.m., Jan. 3, 100 block 11th Street
A man reported he had been the victim of fraud after he paid $1,000 for a trailer but never received it.
Vehicle theft
4:45 p.m., Jan. 4, Gray Whale Cove
Sometime between 3:45 and 4:45 p.m., an unlocked vehicle with the keys in the front passenger seat was stolen.
