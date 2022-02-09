Half Moon Bay
Assault
6 a.m., Jan. 29, 500 block Kelly Avenue
A man said he was assaulted in a homeless encampment. He was unable to provide further information and requested a report for documentation.
Drunken driving
12:03 a.m., Jan. 29, 0-100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Spindrift Way
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a driver who they said was drunk. The driver was booked in the San Mateo County jail without incident.
Resisting arrest
10:33 a.m., Feb. 2, 0-100 block Poplar Avenue
Deputies arrested a man who they said attempted to flee after they stopped him. The man was on probation and had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the San Mateo County jail without incident.
Suspended license
10:10 p.m., Jan. 30, 0-100 block Correas Street at Johnston Street
Deputies stopped a male driver who had a suspended license and an outstanding warrant with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was cited and released on promises to appear.
11:41 p.m., Jan. 30, 200 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped a male driver who had a suspended license. The driver initially refused to sign a promise to appear and was transported to jail. While waiting at the jail, he agreed to sign a promise to appear and was released without further incident.
Warrant
8:43 a.m., Jan. 31, 0-100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was released on promise to appear.
11:15 a.m., Jan. 31, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a man who with an outstanding warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was released on promise to appear.
1 p.m., Jan. 31, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was released on promise to appear.
4:32 p.m., Feb. 2, 400 block Redondo Beach Road
Deputies respond to a report of a suspicious person. They stopped and cited a male suspect who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
