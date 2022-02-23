Half Moon Bay
Driving without license
6:01 p.m., Feb. 12, Kelly Avenue at Main Street
A 58-year-old from Half Moon Bay was cited for driving on a suspended license.
Drugs
12:17 a.m., Feb. 9, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies contacted someone they knew to be on probation. The person, described as a 47-year-old from Half Moon Bay, was determined to be on stimulants in violation of probation rules and taken to jail.
Stolen vehicle
6:45 a.m., Feb. 9, 1100 block of Main Street
Someone reported their car had been stolen overnight.
Suspicious incident
8:17 a.m., Feb. 11, 500 block of Kelly Avenue
A caller told San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies that her iPhone alerted her to an Air Tag near her. The tracking device was not located.
Warrant
1:45 a.m., Feb. 11, 100 block of San Mateo Road
A 40-year-old from Martinez was arrested and taken to county jail after a traffic stop determined the driver had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from Walnut Creek.
Moss Beach
Fire
12:55 p.m., Feb. 11, 700 block of Buena Vista
Deputies were dispatched to help with a structure fire. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Pescadero
Suspicious incident
5 p.m., Feb. 8, 200 block of Butano Cut-Off
A woman said that someone was in her house and stole money. There were no signs of forced entry and the woman said she later found half of the money under her bed.
