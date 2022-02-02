Half Moon Bay
Burglary
11:12 a.m., Jan. 22, 100 block Main Street
Someone broke into a business by cutting the fence and stole $3,000 worth of copper wire.
Controlled substance
11:47 p.m., Jan. 21, Cabrillo Highway at Kelly Avenue
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a driver who was on probation. After searching him they said he was in possession of a controlled substance. The man was cited and released on promise to appear.
Court violation
6:30 a.m., Jan. 20, 300 block Garcia Avenue
Deputies stopped and arrested a subject who they said was violating a restraining order.
Public intoxication
11:37 p.m., Jan. 20, 1400 block S. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who they said was drunk. He was booked into the San Mateo County jail to be released when sober.
Shoplifting
1 p.m., Jan. 22, 100 block Main Street
Deputies stopped a male suspect after a shoplifting incident. The man was positively identified by the store manager. He was issued a citation with a promise to appear.
Suspended license
11 p.m., Jan. 23, 2900 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a driver who had a suspended license. The driver was issued a citation on promise to appear.
Warrant
8 p.m., Jan. 21, Elderberry Road at Miramontes Point Road
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was released from the scene with a promise to appear.
4:51 p.m., Jan. 26, Grand Boulevard at Highway 1
Deputies stopped a man who had an outstanding felony warrant out of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. The man was booked at the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
La Honda
Warrant
2:20 p.m., Jan. 26, 100 block Recreation Drive
Deputies stopped a man described only as a 36-year-old San Carlos resident and found he had three outstanding felony warrants, one from San Mateo County Sheriff’s office, another from the Fremont Police Department, and the third out of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The man was booked in the San Mateo County jail.
