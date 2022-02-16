Moss Beach
Warrant
10:48 p.m., Feb. 3, 0-100 block Pearl Avenue at Marine Boulevard
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a male driver who had two active misdemeanor warrants, one out of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and another from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was cited on his promise to appear and released from the scene without incident.
Half Moon Bay
Disorderly conduct
2:51 a.m., Feb. 3, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies arrested a man who they said was intoxicated on the sidewalk. He was booked into San Mateo County jail to be released when sober.
11:28 p.m., Feb. 6, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call and contacted a man who they said was intoxicated and unable to care for himself. The man was arrested and transported by ambulance to Stanford Hospital to be released when sober.
Drunken driving
11 p.m., Feb. 4, 0-100 block Grandview Boulevard at N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a driver who they said was drunk. The driver was cited and released to First Chance to be released when sober.
Shoplifting
1 p.m., Feb. 5, 100 block Main Street
Deputies arrested a man accused of shoplifting. All property was returned, and the man was issued a misdemeanor citation with a promise to appear.
Suspended license
11:23 p.m., Feb. 5, 0-100 block Seymour Street at S. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver who had a suspended license.
Warrant
7:56 p.m., Feb. 3, 200 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
4:50 p.m., Feb. 5, 2400 block Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
9:56 a.m., Feb. 8, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. He was issued a citation with a new court date and released at the scene without incident.
Princeton
Warrant
5:59 p.m., Feb. 6, 100 block Harvard Avenue
Deputies stopped a driver who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was cited with a promise to appear and released from the scene.
