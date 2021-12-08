Half Moon Bay
Vandalism
6:50 a.m., Nov. 27, 500 block Vermont Avenue
A landlord reported that his tenant threw a rock and broke the window to the front door of the tenant's unit.
Weapon
9:40 p.m., Nov. 27, 0-100 block Church Street at Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped a male driver who they said had a switchblade. He was cited and released from the scene without incident.
La Honda
Theft
Nov. 22, 7400 block Alpine Road
A woman reported that someone stole a credit card sometime between Nov. 1 and Nov. 22 to make approximately $2,440 worth of purchases. The woman said she was getting reimbursed by the bank and was not seeking prosecution. She claimed she did not know how they got her information and advised she never uses that credit card.
Unincorporated
Theft
4:15 p.m., Nov. 28, 200 block Pigeon Point Road
Someone stole a backpack and purse from a vehicle's open driver’s side window. The owner estimated the stolen value to be $490.
