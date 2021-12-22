Half Moon Bay
Drunken driving
11:27 a.m., Dec. 11, 0-100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at San Mateo Road
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a driver who they said was drunk. The subject was cited and released to Star Vista First Chance.
Drug paraphernalia
1:26 p.m., Dec. 13, 0-100 block Laurel Avenue at Pilarcitos Avenue
Deputies stopped and searched a man on probation and said he had drug paraphernalia on him. He was cited and released on promise to appear.
Warrant
7:30 p.m., Dec. 12, 500 block Spindrift Way
Deputies contacted two men who had been fighting. They cited one who refused medical treatment and had a warrant out of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. They arrested the other man who they said refused to identify himself and was drunk. He was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility to be released when sober.
Montara
Trespassing
9:07 a.m., Dec. 13, 100 block Seventh Street
Deputies cited a trespasser for sleeping inside of a residence.
Moss Beach
Drugs
7:22 p.m., Dec. 11, 500 block California Avenue
Deputies stopped a male bicyclist who they said had drugs with him. He was cited and released from the scene without incident.
Princeton
Disorderly conduct
4:01 a.m., Dec. 12, 200 block Capistrano Road
Deputies responded to a disturbance at a hotel and found a man in the parking lot who they said was drunk. He was arrested and booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility to be released when sober.
