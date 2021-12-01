Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
2:46 p.m., Nov. 22, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a man who was on probation. After searching him, they said he had methamphetamine. The man was cited and released from the scene.
Drunken driving
11:54 p.m., Nov. 26, S. Cabrillo Highway at Redondo Beach Road
Deputies stopped a male driver who they said was drunk. The driver was cited and released to Star Vista First Chance to be released when sober.
Suspended license
8:14 a.m., Nov. 26 ,100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies attempted to stop a male driver who they said didn’t follow their orders to pull over. After pulling him over a short distance later, they determined he had a suspended license, and he was arrested and booked in the San Mateo County jail.
Vandalism
1:30 p.m., Nov. 26, 100 block Sea Breeze Drive
Sometime between Nov. 23 and Nov. 26, someone broke a window with a golf ball. The damage was estimated to be $3,000.
Warrant
9:19 a.m., Nov. 19, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an active misdemeanor warrant with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
10:43 p.m., Nov. 26, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a male driver who was driving a vehicle with expired registration. A record check of the driver revealed an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was cited and released from the scene without incident.
