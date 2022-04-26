Half Moon Bay
Drugs
10:55 p.m., April 18, 100 block Highway 1 at Wavecrest Road
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and cited a subject who they said had narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
3:38 a.m., April 17, 100 block S. Cabrillo Highway at San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped a driver who was identified as a convicted felon with suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and oxycodone and body armor. The subject was arrested and booked into Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Drunken driving
11:01 p.m., April 16, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Alto Avenue
Deputies stopped a driver who they said was drunk. The driver was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Unlawful paraphernalia
7:40 a.m., April 20, 400 block Filbert Street
During a warrant service, deputies arrested a man after they saw him smoking out of a suspected methamphetamine pipe. The man was cited on promise to appear and released from the scene without incident.
Warrant
8:41 a.m., April 19, 600 block Correas Street
Deputies stopped and arrested Jamie Harris, a 41-year-old woman, who had an outstanding felony warrant out of the Pacifica Police Department.
1:01 p.m., April 19, 100 block Miramontes Point Road at Iris Lane
Deputies stopped and arrested Jorge Martinez, a 24-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, who had an outstanding felony warrant out of the San Mateo County Adult Probation Department. He was also on Post Release Community Supervision from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Deputies said Martinez resisted arrest and attempted to run. He was caught and after searching him deputies say he had drug paraphernalia. He was booked into Maguire Correctional Facility.
7 p.m., April 16, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who had four active misdemeanor warrants out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. After searching him, deputies said he had a concealed dagger in his shoe. The man was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
7:40 a.m., April 20, 400 block Filbert Street
Deputies arrested Donna Still, a 61-year-old Half Moon Bay resident who had an outstanding felony warrant for her arrest from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Moss Beach
Drunken driving
1:11 a.m., April 16, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Marine Boulevard
Deputies stopped and arrested a driver who they said was drunk and had a suspended license. The driver was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Spousal abuse
10:20 p.m., April 17, 100 block Culebra Drive
Deputies arrested a man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and resisted deputies' attempts to detain him. A records check revealed the man had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Millbrae Police Department.
Pescadero
Burglary
9:36 p.m., April 16, 2000 block Cabrillo Highway
Someone smashed the rear driver-side window of the victim's locked vehicle and stole three bags of electronics, clothing and miscellaneous personal property. The owner estimated the loss to be $692.
Unincorporated
Burglary
6:25 p.m., April 16, Gray Whale Cove
Someone broke into a locked vehicle and stole a purse and wallet. The suspect later spent $650 from the victim's debit card at a local retailer.
(5) comments
I’m surprised there is no mention of the stabbing that happened Friday April 22. Why are some incidents getting left out of the police log?
"Why are some incidents getting left out of the police log?"
A: It is an election year for Bolanos
B: The Review prefers a positive narrative
C: The powers that be don't think you need to know
Oh yeah the cop who got caught up in a prostitution sting in Nevada and somehow came out smelling like roses
Tell me more?
Our current Sherriff and former Sherriff were busted while hanging out at a Residential Brothel staffed with Asian Sex Slaves. Neither man was man enough to explain how that happened. Both lawyered up and shut up: -- https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/SAN-MATEO-COUNTY-Two-lawmen-caught-in-raid-of-2563465.php
Bolanos was rewarded for protecting Munks with an appointment to be Sherriff. Ruddock and Penrose use to support Bolanos but they have seen the light. Horsley, Chang Kiraly, and a bunch of other connected folks support Bolanos and are proud to associate with him. Such as they could not care less about a bunch of Asian Sex Slaves being serviced by our Sherriff.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.