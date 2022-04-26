Half Moon Bay

Drugs

10:55 p.m., April 18, 100 block Highway 1 at Wavecrest Road

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and cited a subject who they said had narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

3:38 a.m., April 17, 100 block S. Cabrillo Highway at San Mateo Road

Deputies stopped a driver who was identified as a convicted felon with suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and oxycodone and body armor. The subject was arrested and booked into Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.

Drunken driving

11:01 p.m., April 16, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Alto Avenue

Deputies stopped a driver who they said was drunk. The driver was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.

Unlawful paraphernalia

7:40 a.m., April 20, 400 block Filbert Street

During a warrant service, deputies arrested a man after they saw him smoking out of a suspected methamphetamine pipe. The man was cited on promise to appear and released from the scene without incident.

Warrant

8:41 a.m., April 19, 600 block Correas Street

Deputies stopped and arrested Jamie Harris, a 41-year-old woman, who had an outstanding felony warrant out of the Pacifica Police Department.

1:01 p.m., April 19, 100 block Miramontes Point Road at Iris Lane

Deputies stopped and arrested Jorge Martinez, a 24-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, who had an outstanding felony warrant out of the San Mateo County Adult Probation Department. He was also on Post Release Community Supervision from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Deputies said Martinez resisted arrest and attempted to run. He was caught and after searching him deputies say he had drug paraphernalia. He was booked into Maguire Correctional Facility.

7 p.m., April 16, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail

Deputies stopped and arrested a man who had four active misdemeanor warrants out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. After searching him, deputies said he had a concealed dagger in his shoe. The man was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.

7:40 a.m., April 20, 400 block Filbert Street

Deputies arrested Donna Still, a 61-year-old Half Moon Bay resident who had an outstanding felony warrant for her arrest from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Moss Beach

Drunken driving

1:11 a.m., April 16, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Marine Boulevard

Deputies stopped and arrested a driver who they said was drunk and had a suspended license. The driver was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.

Spousal abuse

10:20 p.m., April 17, 100 block Culebra Drive

Deputies arrested a man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and resisted deputies' attempts to detain him. A records check revealed the man had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Millbrae Police Department.

Pescadero

Burglary

9:36 p.m., April 16, 2000 block Cabrillo Highway

Someone smashed the rear driver-side window of the victim's locked vehicle and stole three bags of electronics, clothing and miscellaneous personal property. The owner estimated the loss to be $692.

Unincorporated

Burglary

6:25 p.m., April 16, Gray Whale Cove

Someone broke into a locked vehicle and stole a purse and wallet. The suspect later spent $650 from the victim's debit card at a local retailer.

(5) comments

LisaMarieJohnston

I’m surprised there is no mention of the stabbing that happened Friday April 22. Why are some incidents getting left out of the police log?

Report Add Reply
John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

"Why are some incidents getting left out of the police log?"

A: It is an election year for Bolanos

B: The Review prefers a positive narrative

C: The powers that be don't think you need to know

Report Add Reply
Imsosorry

Oh yeah the cop who got caught up in a prostitution sting in Nevada and somehow came out smelling like roses

Report Add Reply
starhead

Tell me more?

Report Add Reply
John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

Our current Sherriff and former Sherriff were busted while hanging out at a Residential Brothel staffed with Asian Sex Slaves. Neither man was man enough to explain how that happened. Both lawyered up and shut up: -- https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/SAN-MATEO-COUNTY-Two-lawmen-caught-in-raid-of-2563465.php

Bolanos was rewarded for protecting Munks with an appointment to be Sherriff. Ruddock and Penrose use to support Bolanos but they have seen the light. Horsley, Chang Kiraly, and a bunch of other connected folks support Bolanos and are proud to associate with him. Such as they could not care less about a bunch of Asian Sex Slaves being serviced by our Sherriff.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories