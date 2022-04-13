Half Moon Bay
Suspended license
8:50 p.m., April 1, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a driver who had a suspended license.
11:50 p.m., April 4, 100 block San Mateo Road
A driver was contacted during a traffic stop. A records check found the driver to have a suspended driver’s license. The driver was cited and released with a promise to appear without incident
Warrant
1:02 p.m., March 30, S. Cabrillo Highway at San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had two outstanding bench warrants out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
10:20 a.m., March 31, Kelly Avenue at Pilarcitos Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had an outstanding arrest warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
10:57 a.m., March 31, 400 block Filbert Street
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had multiple outstanding bench warrants out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
12:12 p.m., March 31, 0-100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had an outstanding arrest warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
2:56 p.m., March 31, 500 block California Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
8:16 p.m., April 1, S. Cabrillo Highway at Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had an outstanding arrest warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Moss Beach
Drunken driving
1:04 a.m., April 2, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Etheldore Street
Deputies stopped a driver who they said was drunk. The driver was arrested and taken to First Chance to be released when sober.
Warrant
8:27 a.m., March 30, 500 block California Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a woman who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Princeton
Drunken driving
11:30 p.m., April 1, 100 block Johnson Pier
Deputies stopped a driver who they said was drunk. The driver was arrested and taken to First Chance to be released when sober.
Unincorporated
Vandalism
9:48 a.m., April 3, 18900 block Skyline Boulevard
Deputies arrested a suspect accused of damaging a victim’s vehicle by cracking the front passenger window, scratching the paint on the right side and breaking off all four tire valve stems. The total estimated damage to the vehicle was approximately $2,500. The suspect was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
