Half Moon Bay
Disorderly conduct
Half Moon Bay
Disorderly conduct
6:40 p.m., Jan. 16, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies observed an intoxicated male sitting in front of a Subway restaurant. Deputies determined he was unable to care for himself and placed him under arrest for public intoxication. The man was transported and booked into the county jail without incident.
Violating parole
9:25 p.m., Jan. 16, 400 block Wavecrest Road
Deputies arrested Gilberto Flores, a 44-year-old transient, for violating his parole and fleeing from deputies on foot before they say he attempted to kick one of them. Flores was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Warrant
7:50 a.m., Jan. 12, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had an outstanding warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was cited and released on promise to appear.
Montara
Disorderly conduct
5:30 a.m., Jan. 17, Montara State Beach
Deputies arrested a man found asleep in his car and then displayed signs of being drunk. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Pescadero
Burglary
12 a.m., Jan. 12, 4200 block Stage Road
Someone broke into a home and stole $2,000 worth of various U.S. coins.
San Gregorio
Spousal abuse
6:25 p.m., Jan. 14, 200 block Madera Lane
Deputies arrested Mariano Ochoa, a 45-year-old San Gregorio resident, on charges of being involved in a domestic violence incident and for false imprisonment. Ochoa was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
