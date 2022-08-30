Half Moon Bay
Burglary
7:30 p.m., Aug. 20, 2800 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Someone broke into a vehicle and stole an estimated $750 in personal property.
Hit and run
10:47 p.m., Aug. 18, 100 block Cabrillo Highway at Kelly Avenue
Deputies arrested a man after they said he was in a drunken driving hit-and-run. The driver was transported to Stanford Hospital for his injuries, then booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility when medically cleared.
Controlled substance
9:48 a.m., Aug. 21, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and cited a man for having drug paraphernalia.
Drunken driving
5:03 a.m., Aug. 22, N. Cabrillo Highway at Main Street
Deputies stopped and arrested a male driver who they said was drunk and had drug paraphernalia in his vehicle. The driver was cited and booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility before being released to medical personnel.
Warrant
1:01 a.m., Aug. 18, 100 block Main Street at Poplar Street
Deputies arrested a woman who had three active misdemeanor warrants, two out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and another from the Redwood City Police Department. The woman was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
8:39 a.m., Aug. 18, 100 block Cabrillo Highway at San Mateo Road
Deputies arrested a man who had four misdemeanor warrants, three out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and another from the Pacifica Police Department. The man was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
8:55 a.m. Aug. 24, 100 block Stanford Avenue
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of the Daly City Police Department. The man was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Moss Beach
Theft
10:47 a.m., Aug. 24, 100 block Arbor Lane
Someone stole a FedEx package containing clothing from the victim's front porch. The incident was captured on the victim's doorbell camera. The packaging and packaging slip were found in the neighborhood, but the clothing was not recovered.
Princeton
Controlled substance
8:45 a.m., Aug. 20, 300 block West Point Avenue
Deputies stopped and arrested Michael Banister II, a 36-year-old El Granada resident, for having a controlled substance and violating his parole. Banister was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Unincorporated
Poaching
2:13 a.m., Aug. 21, 100 block Tunitas Creek Road
Deputies stopped and cited two men for having Dungeness crab out of season.
Stolen property
9:12 a.m., Aug. 20, Salal Road
A parent brought deputies a loaded firearm that was located in an area of her residence predominantly occupied by her juvenile son, which was later determined to be stolen out of state. Deputies found suspected burglary tools in the son’s possession in the same area. They later arrested the son and booked him into the Hillcrest Youth Services without incident.
