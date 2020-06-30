Many have wondered what will become of the long-standing vacant lot that was once a gas station and auto repair shop across the street from Half Moon Bay City Hall. The property at 433 Main St. has been empty for years as grand plans to redevelop the site years ago never materialized.
Now, insurance and investment broker Tony Uccelli is attempting to get legal rights to the 15,000-square-foot site to develop six residential units with a ground-floor commercial space.
“As an important and highly visible corner site, the design direction is for a compatibility-scaled building with an engaging pedestrian-oriented ground floor and shared parking accessed from Johnston Street,” Community Development Director Jill Ekas said in an email. “The parking area is proposed to serve both the existing building that will remain, as well as the new development on the corner.”
Uccelli, who is working with local architect Ed Love on the designs, said the project would be three stories. The first floor would be leased for commercial use and there would be two one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units above.
“It will look more like townhomes,” he said. “I am very aware of the location, so I want them to look nice. The apartments won’t look like traditional apartments.”
The project has been in the works for about two years, according to Uccelli. He said it’s been a process trying to get all the parties involved to move forward to the next steps.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the project was in the early stages of Half Moon Bay’s Architectural Advisory Committee review. Uccelli said he is not sure how the project might be delayed, but he’s hopeful it can progress accordingly.
Ekas said the next steps include a city staff review then the final plans will go before the Planning Commission for approval.
The commercial space on the ground floor would be restricted somewhat under the city’s Heritage Main Street ordinance as it has to be active retail space. Uccelli said it’s too early to speculate what would be in the commercial space, but he excluded a sit-down restaurant or bar.
The residential units will not be designated as affordable housing units, but Uccelli said he has always set “fair and reasonable” rents elsewhere.
City officials say the project is possible because the city approved changes to its Mixed-Use Districts and Parking Standards Zoning Ordinance. It allowed for accommodations to build shared parking for developments that have a combination of uses.
“This application, as well the proposal for a new building with a similar mix of uses at a vacant site on the corner of Mill and Purissima Street, reflect the intent for this comprehensive zoning update,” Ekas said.
Uccelli is currently in discussions with the lot owners, the Ozzie Cardoni family, to purchase the property. He maintains that will happen soon.
“I hope there is good public sentiment once we have this more finalized,” he said.
