Amid ongoing requests for more affordable housing last year, the Half Moon Bay City Council and Planning Commission held a joint session in November to review potential sites. The council asked staff to see if any housing could be built at the city-owned properties, including 880 Stone Pine Road, the city’s corporation yard.
The property totals roughly 21 acres, but much of it is consumed by conservation easements and the Pilarcitos Creek riparian buffer. The proposed development for the corporation yard encompasses just 4 acres, including a new two-way paved access road to replace the existing unpaved loop road, relocating existing trash and landscaping materials, installing new solar panels, a parking lot and a “sprung structure,” a 6,750-square-foot building for offices, paint and fuel storage.
After the Planning Commission studied project plans last week, it recommended extending the proposed wildlife corridor westward that will run from Pilarcitos Creek to an abandoned agricultural pond and along the western edge of the trail easement. Commissioners also approved an application for a Coastal Development Permit, architectural review and tree removal permit.
The site constraints leave about a 3.5-acre parcel available for any housing development. Community Development Director Jill Ekas said the Planning Commission's decisions on the corporation yard wouldn’t rule out the potential for future housing. Any housing development is speculative, as staff is still studying other challenges for the property, including financing and deciding the best use for the leftover acres, such as a park or garden.
“If we’re looking at a density typical of downtown of 25 to 40 units to the acre, it could support quite a few units at a future time,” Ekas said.
The project’s environmental consultant SWCA examined numerous hazards and biological resources as well as how to move the pond in the northwest corridor, but it’s difficult and “could make this one of the most expensive affordable housing sites I’ve ever seen,” Ekas said.
The city leased the corporation yard from Peninsula Open Space Trust starting in 2009 before purchasing the property in 2020. While the development isn’t within the city’s projected 100-year-flood zone, virtually all of the property is located in an area that is at risk of flooding if the upstream Pilarcitos Creek dam fails. That means incentivizing investment funding for affordable housing could be a challenge. Earlier plans included a community garden and public parking, but those have been axed to save money and increase flexibility for potential housing. The only work proposed within environmentally sensitive habitat area buffers is the removal of the existing chain-link fence surrounding the pond and the installation of special fencing along the edges of the wildlife corridor.
The access road will cross over the wildlife corridor, so a portion of the path will need to be tunneled underneath the road to protect reptiles and amphibians.
California Division of Fish and Wildlife said the city was going to lose 4 acres of upland habitat, but those acres are where the already developed corporation yard exists, city Senior Planner Doug Garrison said.
