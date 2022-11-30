Last week the Half Moon Bay Planning Commission discussed the way it amends Coastal Development Permits after some residents complained about the process oversight.
In Half Moon Bay, CDPs are required for most construction and are given either by the Planning Commission or at the discretion of the community development director. The commission reviews most permits for new construction (with the exception of accessory dwelling units) while Community Development Director Jill Ekas usually handles most applications for permits seeking additions to single-family homes, including ADUs.
Under the current Local Coastal Plan, Ekas has the discretion to approve minor modifications without undergoing the formal process to bring the change to the Planning Commission. The planner’s decision is appealable to the Planning Commission, and the commission’s determination is appealable to the City Council.
Last week, Ekas said staff recommended two changes to its permit amendment process. One is a trial period with a newly formatted notice for public hearings, and another is bringing in the city engineer to review modifications affecting drainage and project footprint.
The discussion was held largely because of a complaint sent in September from a Valdez Avenue resident who claimed there were “flaws” in the city’s CDP amendment process. The resident suggested that staff essentially glanced over alleged permit violations during the expansion of a neighbor's house.
“We’re in a process of improvement here, and there are certainly opportunities to make the process even better than it is today,” Planning Commission Chair Rick Hernandez said.
The city currently requires at least two notices or site postings, one when the CDP is received and one for a public hearing. This is true regardless of who issues the CDP. In addition, there are mail notices to nearby property owners and residents, as well as newspaper legal notices. The trial period proposed involves reducing the size of printed notices but with more drawings and renderings.
“Most people respond more to graphics and pictures than they do to a detailed description about square footage and where it’s going to go,” Ekas said.
Staff says the city’s condition of approval policy doesn’t provide specific criteria differentiating between minor and major modification, something that irked some people who spoke at the meeting. The city defines major changes as an addition that includes more than 10 percent of the floor area or changes the “intensity of use” or character of the structure. Also considered major are changes that require an exception, like parking, those that aren’t compliant with city policies, and those that come with Coastal Commission comments. Major changes require a public hearing and effectively restart the CDP approval process.
“It’s not as if staff is making these decisions willy-nilly,” Deputy City Attorney Winter King said. “However, these standards aren’t written up or in a memo format.”
I stand behind Hernandez in this decision making as well as Jill. We need to trust these two to make the right decision for sure.
I agree - Jill is very efficient, diligent and thoughtful in fulfilling her role.
