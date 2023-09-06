How do you want downtown Half Moon Bay to look?
That’s the question city staff and a design firm are asking stakeholders in a series of public meetings this month that will help shape renovations along Main Street.
Revamping the central business artery of Half Moon Bay was one of 15 recommendations identified in the Coastside Recovery Initiative, the result of a 17-member task force comprised of people from different business sectors and backgrounds. While that effort began in February 2021 as an analysis of how the city would recover financially from the pandemic, it ultimately encompassed a wide range of economic development strategies from Montara to Pescadero.
That recommendation is taking shape in the city of Half Moon Bay’s Downtown Streetscape Master Plan, which will provide a high-level concept for reimagining all of Main Street from the north end near Half Moon Bay High School to the fire station near Higgins Canyon Road. However, the design will get more granular for the four blocks that comprise the Heritage Main Street zone, a business hub that runs from the Main Street bridge to Correas Street.
In April, the city hired Toole Design, an Oakland-based nationally recognized urban design firm, to take the reins on creating the initial concept. The city is paying the firm $232,730 to prepare plans.
The first phase of the project, community outreach and input, is about to begin. Staff from the city and Toole Design are holding a public input session from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the I.D.E.S. Hall. Similar sessions are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 13 and 14 at the Half Moon Bay Library. The Half Moon Bay Planning Commission and Architectural Advisory Committee are holding a joint session to discuss the project on Sept. 12.
Karen Decker, the city’s economic and community vitality manager, acknowledged there is a need to keep the small-town feel of downtown Half Moon Bay, and that’s something the Toole Design team is aware of.
“They know we’re not Santana Row,” Decker said. “They know we’re not Burlingame Avenue. They celebrate that and that will hopefully really resonate with our community. They’re not coming in with a design agenda.”
Erica Wood, a consultant hired by the city to establish the CRI and now coordinating the public outreach on this project, noted that when a task force team surveyed downtown, it suggested that some areas of Main Street weren’t taking full advantage of the space. For example, members suggested expanding green infrastructure, widening sidewalks and improving accessibility for seniors.
“It’s about creating experiences for people so that it activates the area and it’s a place they want to spend time,” Wood said. “It’s a place they want to shop and go to a local restaurant.”
The Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee, a volunteer group that organized the first Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival with the intent to raise money for downtown improvement projects, has been looped into this new plan. According to the Pumpkin Festival’s website, the committee has contributed $25,000 annually for Main Street maintenance and beautification like planting fresh flowers, refurbishing benches and cleaning.
“The Beautification Committee is central to that engagement, and they’re one of many critical stakeholders that contributed to the character and the legacy of downtown and will be really important to speak with,” Decker said.
The idea is that the master plan will encompass new ways for people to travel and park downtown, redesign landscaping and even include public art. According to a tentative timeline from the city, the final plans could be reviewed by city planners and approved by the City Council in spring 2024. During meetings at the Half Moon Bay Library, Toole Design staff are hoping to fill the community rooms with perspectives on how they should approach the project.
“They’ll be sketching in real time and asking people, ‘How do you experience downtown?’” Decker said. “What is really important to you that (it) remains the same? What would you like to see changed?”
