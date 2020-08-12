The Half Moon Bay Planning Commission focused its discussion Tuesday night on the newest addition to the city’s local coastal land use plan. The addition — a chapter on public works — outlines demands future development may place on the city’s infrastructure, including its water, sewage, transportation and stormwater systems.
The public works chapter completes the 10-chapter draft plan and brings the city one step closer to adopting a new land use plan, which will govern development for the next 40 years.
“It’s the last piece of the puzzle,” said Jimmy Benjamin, chair of the Planning Commission. “To understand whether the pieces fit together, you needed to have spent enough time with the other chapters …”
Tuesday’s session, which occurred after the Review’s print deadline, was the public’s last chance to offer comment on the land use plan before the Planning Commission brings it before the City Council on Aug. 25. Upon approval by the City Council, the last step — certification — will come from the California Coastal Commision.
The public works chapter is a major step that begins to conclude a process that began five years ago.
City planners needed to create rules around public works that would enable only the development as outlined in the land use plan — and no more. To do so would be “growth inducing” and would contradict the California Coastal Act, the biggest piece of legislation constraining what development is possible in Half Moon Bay, a city that falls entirely within the Coastal Act’s jurisdiction.
The public works chapter, much like the other parts of the land-use plan, grapples with how to cater to visitors, a priority predetermined by the Coastal Act, while also meeting local needs, namely affordable housing.
Half Moon Bay draws more than 3 million visitors annually. At the same time, 80 percent of its employed residents commute. Both create heavy congestion along the area’s two major thoroughfares, Highway 1 and Highway 92.
In response to traffic concerns, the land use plan calls for improvements of the two highways. Select parts of Highway 1 and Highway 92 that fall within a demarcated planning area stretching along Main Street, called the Town Center, will be subject to lower speed limits and improvements to encourage safer crossing.
The new chapter addresses other major elements of the city’s infrastructure, namely water supply, sewage and stormwater systems.
Under the plan, the city’s existing water supply is projected to withstand new development in the next 20 years. And though there should be enough water lines available for the development of 300 affordable housing units, water lines allocated for Coastal Act priority uses, such as hotels and camping, will not meet the planned buildout. That is, unless concerted efforts are taken to purchase additional water lines or to prioritize visitor-related activities that use less water, like RV camping.
Existing sewage water treatment provided by the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside facility is expected to meet both visitor and resident needs within the city. Improvements will be needed to ensure that the city’s shared treatment facility can adequately provide services to unincorporated Miramar, El Granada and Princeton.
Similarly, improvements are needed to the aging stormwater system to prioritize the use of green technology, like trees and rain gardens.
Over the next 20 years, infrastructure and development will be closely monitored, and changes will be summarized in regular reports.
