When David Lesh took off in his new BE-36 airplane on Tuesday he never expected the day would end with it sinking in the Pacific Ocean. Yet, Lesh and a friend ended up floating for 45 minutes in frigid water eight nautical miles south of Pillar Point Harbor before the U.S. Coast Guard performed water rescue around 6:20 p.m.
“It was surreal. I don’t think there was time to be scared,” Lesch said.
Lesh, an experienced pilot from Denver, said he had about 30 seconds to prepare for a water landing. With him was a friend, a woman from Oakland.
“What was going through my head was, ‘There goes my new airplane,’” Lesh said.
Luckily, Lesh was flying with a second friend, Owen Leipelt, who was in another plane nearby and able to call in for assistance as well as monitor the victims’ conditions.
“Watching his plane go down was pretty frightening,” Leipelt said.
Leipelt, who connected with Lesh via Instagram and bonded over their shared passion for flying, was able to call his friend’s waterproof phone to make sure he was OK.
The plane malfunctioned because of a fuel-related problem, Lesh said.
Upon arriving on scene, the Coast Guard deployed a rescue swimmer who checked on the survivors. The helicopter lowered a rescue basket and transported Lesch and his friend to San Francisco International Airport where they both refused medical assistance.
Coast Guard Lt. Commander Joshua Murphy commended the quick response time and coordination with partnering agencies. The San Mateo County Harbor Patrol arrived on the scene at about 6:36 p.m. and recovered debris from the scene.
Responders said they had never seen anything like this in their careers.
“Honestly, this is what I joined the Coast Guard for, saving lives,” Murphy said.
