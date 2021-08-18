Picasso Preschool is set to keep its doors open after
the Granada Community Services District and business owner Candise D’Acquisto agreed to a two-year lease. The contract comes after the district purchased the building currently housing the preschool with the intent to eventually convert it into a community space.
Enrollment for the transitional kindergarten and two preschool programs housed at the El Granada location is currently open, with the new school year set to begin Sept. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.