Next week marks the second “Make It Main Street” event in downtown Half Moon Bay. The multifaceted event runs from roughly 3 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 5.
The August event marks the return of the outdoor piano that made an indelible mark on the bluffs of Half Moon Bay several years ago. Expect performances by well-known local musicians Lisa Spector, Steve Abrams and Viviana Guzman among others.
Mauro Ffortisimo will play near 720 Main St. while simultaneously orchestrating the destruction of a 1920s upright piano, which he will turn into a piece of art.
For details, visit makeitmainstreethmb.org.
— from staff reports
