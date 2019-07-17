A new animal sanctuary for behaviorally challenged, fatally ill or injured cats, dogs and farm animals is opening in La Honda.
The Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA is finalizing the purchase of a 261-acre plot for the sanctuary. PHS officials say the cost is less than $5 million and that they hope to start construction in the next year.
The idea originated about five years ago, and the Humane Society studied what worked in other similar animal sanctuaries throughout the country.
“There’s some number of animals who just aren’t able to find a home. The question has been, what can we do for those?” said Ken White, president of the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA.
After about two years of reviewing properties, a plot in La Honda met the organization’s desire for a large flat area, in the right zoning district. Donations have covered the costs of the transaction, officials said.
Once the sanctuary is completed, animals will be cared for based on their medical and behavioral needs. Dogs will be placed into “families” with other dogs and provided tiny homes with fences. These little homes will have places for the dogs to come inside and cuddle with volunteers on comfy chairs or run around outside.
“We have an incredibly strong behavioral department here to match up dogs to house them with other dogs,” White said. “It’s a great way of reducing (their) stress.”
Cats will have a fenced-in area on several acres of land with plants and structures for solitude or open areas to gather to socialize, eat food, or play with volunteers.
The plot also provides lots of grassland that could serve as homes for farm animals too.
The Humane Society has an open-door shelter. It receives a variety of animals, including fish, reptiles and pigs.
“This has been a dream of our organization for a long time, and we are thrilled to have been able to realize the first phase of the dream with the purchase of the land through the generosity of private donors,” White said in the press release.
The sanctuary will not be open to the public due to the challenges these animals face, but the Humane Society plans to have webcams set up so people can watch the animals online.
“For most of the animals, we expect that this will be the place that they live out the rest of their life,” White said.
