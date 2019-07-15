A new animal sanctuary for behaviorally challenged, fatally ill, or injured cats, dogs and farm animals without homes is opening in La Honda.
The Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA is on the verge of purchasing a 261-acre plot for the sanctuary, with the hopes of starting construction in the next year. The organization announced the plans on Monday in a prepared release.
“We are incredibly excited to begin this next, new chapter in our long history of life-saving work for local animals as this land is transformed into a sanctuary for those animals who can live a quality life but are not likely to find a home through traditional adoption programs,” said Ken White, president of the local humane society in a press release.
The sanctuary will not be open to the public due to the challenges these animals face, but the humane society plans to have webcams set up so people can watch the animals online, according to the release.
“This has been a dream of our organization for a long time and we are thrilled to have been able to realize the first phase of the dream with the purchase of the land through the generosity of private donors,” White said in the press release.
The organization says the purchase of the land and the construction will be fully funded by donations.
That is such wonderful news! Their website says, "We receive no funding from national animal welfare orgs. Help local pets now." Here is their donation page ....... . . https://phs-spca.org/donateonline/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzNik1bS34wIVisVkCh1L9gQiEAAYASAAEgL7RfD_BwE
