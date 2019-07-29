Photos: Oaxacan celebration of Saint James

A throng of Coastside residents filled the streets of downtown Half Moon Bay with colorful, vibrant dresses, flowers, flags and energetic music to celebrate the Oaxacan community's honoring of Saint James on Saturday morning.
The event began with a morning mass at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church before weaving through downtown streets, drawing the attention of dozens of locals and tourists visiting town for summer weekend. Saint James is the patron saint of the village of Santiago Apóstol in Oaxaca, Mexico and is a significant figure for the community. A brass band kept the energy going as participants performed traditional Oaxacan dances down Main Street before returning to the church for food and festivities.
Those are beautiful photos. I hope everybody had a great time.
