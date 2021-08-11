This month PG&E is expected to start its eighth phase of Half Moon Bay’s city-wide gas main replacement project. The work could take up to four months and will require major traffic control at times.
The work will take place on Johnston Street between Kelly Avenue and Correas Street, on Miramontes Street between Main Street and San Benito Street, on Kelly Avenue between Main Street and Johnston Street, and on Terrace Avenue east of Highway 1. The construction is scheduled to happen during the day, and roads will remain open but will have traffic control.
On top of the gas main replacement, PG&E is expected to soon start an above-ground survey on Highway 92, Highway 35 and Main Street north of Highway 92. The city approved PG&E’s request to do night work for this project. Survey work will be done from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The multiphase gas main replacement project could last up to four months, as the tentative schedules estimate construction to start at the end of August and go until the middle of December. Miramontes Street may start at the end of August and go through October. Johnston Street may start in September and end in November. Kelly Avenue is slated for mid-September to the beginning of November while Terrace Avenue is scheduled for mid-September to mid-October. All street restoration is expected to be done by the middle of December.
Half Moon Bay City Engineer Maziar Bozorginia said these necessary repairs have been a long time coming for the city, and that PG&E has been working on this project around the city since 2015. He and city staff have coordinated with PG&E to work around upcoming events downtown, including the monthly Make it Main Street series and the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival, which organizers said would take place as a slimmed-down affair this year.
“We let them know about these dates, and they’ve been accommodating as far as the schedule, so it should have minimal impact, if any, on those events,” Bozorginia said.
The work comes as the city is proposing an electrification ordinance that would eliminate gas appliances in new structures and phase out natural gas use in existing homes and businesses by 2045. Bozorginia said even though electrification may be on the horizon, it’s still a long way off. And if there is no guarantee all gas appliances will be gone in a few years, keeping gas infrastructure up-to-date is important for safety.
“We know it’s not going to happen overnight,” Bozorginia said. “And it’s a dangerous utility if left unmaintained.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.