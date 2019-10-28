Coastsiders awoke in darkness early Monday morning, and they contemplated more dark days to come as a widespread power outage, raging wildfires and a blanket of smoke greeted commuters on the first work day of the week. Here’s the latest.
Beginning at 8 a.m. this morning, PG&E was set to begin re-energizing the lines for more than 2 million customers across the state who have been without electricity since Saturday. That could bring back power quickly or it could take days, company officials say, depending upon whether they find damage along the way. The outages have also affected Verizon, Comcast and other technology systems throughout the region.
Traffic was abysmal in spots all along the San Mateo County coast. Deputies monitored traffic at Frenchmans Creek, but not further north, at Coronado Street or Capistrano Road, and traffic was crawling through intersections without signals. It was particularly bad through Pacifica, where San Mateo County Office of Emergency Services urged motorists to be patient. The Devil’s Slide tunnels have remained open.
Schools opened as usual across the coast on Monday morning. Both Cabrillo and La Honda-Pescadero unified school districts said they would operate as close to usual as possible throughout the ordeal. Sea Crest School in Half Moon Bay is also open this morning.
Across the region the winds have died down. The National Weather Service canceled wind advisories early this morning, but the Red Flag Warning of extreme fire danger remains in effect through 11 a.m. this morning.
The air quality over much of the region is poor. Models show the smoke could become worse over the peninsula as winds shift and evening approaches tonight.
And, even as PG&E works to re-energize its lines, it’s planning for another potential outage as early as Tuesday. The forecast calls for high winds and continued bone-dry conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, and on Sunday PG&E officials said they could only hope to get the power back on today before turning it off for many of the same people on Tuesday.
As if coastal residents needed something else to worry about, the National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement from Sonoma south to Monterey counties, warning of the potential for large sneaker waves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
There doesn't seem to be any way to reach the Half Moon Bay Review. I've tried calling several times, but there is no answer -- human or machine. I realize with the power outage that you may have relocated, but shouldn't you forward your main phone line to your new location or to someone's mobile phone? You also don't post any email address to which I might send bits of news that I have for you. Would you be so kind as to contact me directly? I'm loathe to share my phone number publicly like this, but you can try this email address: janet at raedupree dot com. Look forward to hearing from you!
The grid shouldn’t have been allowed to get in such disrepair that it can no longer endure normal fall weather. My power was out for less time during the 1989 quake than for 10 mph fall winds in half moon bay. A 10 your plan to fix this mess is unacceptable. Maybe a recall election will get this problem fixed sooner
xanderale, I think you may be onto something! As I recall, we've already recalled one Governor (Gray Davis) largely due to Enron switching off our lights. "History repeats," Mr. Governor.
If someone could please start a GoFundMe effort to install a generator at Frenchman’s Creek to run the traffic lights, I’ll gladly kick in some cash once I’m back online. I can’t remember my PayPal acct info - it’s trapped inside my unpowered desktop at the moment! :-)
Turn the power on, PG&E! Turn it on NOW! You turned it off all at once, except of course where you didn’t in the East Bay and sparked a fire there. Who is making your decisions? Turning off power on the coast Sat night when it was typically foggy and cold, and leaving it on in a place known for high winds?
Turn the power on NOW!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.