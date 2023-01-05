California’s largest power provider asked for customers “patience and grace” as it attempts to restore service to hundreds of thousands of customers who lost power during the storm Wednesday and Thursday.
In a press conference at 1 p.m. on Thursday from the PG&E Emergency Response Center, company officials said crews have struggled to keep the lights on across California because the weather has been so bad for so long. PG&E Senior Vice President of Gas Engineering Janisse Quiñones the power provider has been on high alert since before the first of the year and expects that to continue for days to come.
As of noon, 440,000 PG&E customers across the state had lost power in the storm. Quiñones said power had been restored to 325,000 of those customers. Company officials expect to bring online another 40,000 customers by midnight. Outages in Moss Beach and Montara were expected to be resolved by 6:30 p.m. The company expects to bring power back to the South Coast by 11 p.m. There was no word yet about a large outage around El Granada and Princeton, including the Half Moon Bay Airport.
Many on the San Mateo County coast have been without power for nearly 24 hours.
Quiñones said the company prioritizes critical infrastructure, such as service to hospitals and fire stations, then tries to restore service to the most people possible. That means smaller outages may have to wait, she said.
The ferocious nature of the storm has delayed work. The helicopters used to assess damage have been grounded and she said crews were pulled from work on the peninsula overnight due to the winds.
“This storm is one of the strongest we’ve ever had in our system,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.