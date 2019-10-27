Update: 5:52 p.m.: PG&E said late Sunday that it would begin re-energizing its lines across the region no later than 8 a.m. on Monday. Power company officials also said the company may turn off power again on Tuesday.
There are wildly differing estimates on how long it will take to turn on power for all of the 2.5 million people in 38 counties that are currently without power in Northern and Central California. The power company and the city of Half Moon Bay say power might not return until two and five days after the work begins on Monday morning. On Oct. 10, power returned within hours of the all-clear following that planned power shut off.
However, the power company now says many customers currently without power may not get it back before another wind event expected on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 29. That means some may not begin to see a re-energization until at least Wednesday morning.
“A sliver of good news,” said PG&E Chief Meteorologist Scott Strenfel in a Sunday press conference. “We are not eyeing another event after that (Oct. 29 event).”
On the San Mateo County coast, temperatures are set to hit 68 both Tuesday and Wednesday. The National Weather Service expects breezy conditions with gusts up to 16 mph on Tuesday night.
The city of Half Moon Bay says it will re-open its own resource center at Ted Adcock Community Center, 535 Kelly Ave., at 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning. It offers charging stations and other amenities during the blackout. The city stepped in when PG&E did not open a resource center in the city on Sunday.
Both Cabrillo and La Honda-Pescadero unified school districts say they will open as usual on Monday.
The city said in an email alert on Sunday that San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies would help direct traffic through the rush hour on Monday. The city asked motorists to avoid driving during rush hour, if possible.
Treason seems to be a word that gets bandied about a lot these days. This is a rude lesson in economics.
Consider, at its most valuable, PG&E was worth just over 35 billion dollars: -- https://www.macrotrends.net/stocks/charts/PCG/pacific-gas-electric/net-worth
Next time you take a drive, check out the utility lines. You will begin to see the scope of the problem. Every one of those lines can start a fire. The best solution is to bury them. But that would cost 15,000 dollars per PG&E customer to bury them all.
Has PG&E been negligent? Yep. Has PG&E been greedy? Probably. Should more be spent to harden the grid? No doubt. Will we accept paying to do so?
Nope. But somebody will have to pay and it will cost billions upon billion stacked on top of billions more. And we will have to pay it.
Consumers pay all costs. Producers pass them on. Doesn't matter if it's tariffs or upgrades. Consumers pay.
We know our electeds are kicking cans down the road. Be it the Public Utilities Commission not setting rates and priorities properly, or Congress putting other people's children in debt to pay for today's burger, or wastewater tubes neglected by SAM until the yuck bursts forth, we know who is nominally responsible. The people we elect of course.
And we keep electing folks who won't tell us the truth because frankly we don't want to hear it.
We are responsible. We elect shallow narcissists like Schwarzenegger, Newsom, Clinton, and Trump. They tell us what we want to hear. They promise us solutions without demanding we acknowledge the costs. Babble ensues. We act shocked when the inevitable transpires. Then elect some other pretty face with an appealing slogan spouting easy solutions.
High voltage transmission lines cannot be buried underground.
per my previous comment
https://www.datcllc.com/learn/underground-transmission/
Coast side has always been windy, and also humidity higher than other areas. What changed now besides they can turn off the power just because they're afraid.
This is a rude lesson on the evil of corporate monopolies. PG&E needs to be broken up into public municipalities. I've lived in other cities (Omaha and San Antonio) that had municipal power. It was much more reliable and cheaper because -- if a fiasco like like this occurred in those cities, the voters could fire the management at the ballot box.
How bad must things get before we take action? I've written the governor and my state senator, and received no reply. It looks like we may have to throw the rascals out before we get effective representation.
Oh, it's not treason, just the souless nature of corporate malfeasance, aka criminal negligence. Let us hoe we have a brief interval of lucidity, aka restoration of power.
And again thanks and commendations to the review for keeping us posted.
This is nothing short of treason. The solution is to keep equipment well maintained not shut off power in the fall. We’re on a well so no water, toilets, even cold showers. What a disgrace.
