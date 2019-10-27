  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories
Traffic is but one issue
Traffic was heavy across the coast on Sunday, in part because of a planned power shut off. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

Update: 5:52 p.m.: PG&E said late Sunday that it would begin re-energizing its lines across the region no later than 8 a.m. on Monday. Power company officials also said the company may turn off power again on Tuesday.

There are wildly differing estimates on how long it will take to turn on power for all of the 2.5 million people in 38 counties that are currently without power in Northern and Central California. The power company and the city of Half Moon Bay say power might not return until two and five days after the work begins on Monday morning. On Oct. 10, power returned within hours of the all-clear following that planned power shut off.

However, the power company now says many customers currently without power may not get it back before another wind event expected on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 29. That means some may not begin to see a re-energization until at least Wednesday morning.

“A sliver of good news,” said PG&E Chief Meteorologist Scott Strenfel in a Sunday press conference. “We are not eyeing another event after that (Oct. 29 event).”

On the San Mateo County coast, temperatures are set to hit 68 both Tuesday and Wednesday. The National Weather Service expects breezy conditions with gusts up to 16 mph on Tuesday night.

The city of Half Moon Bay says it will re-open its own resource center at Ted Adcock Community Center, 535 Kelly Ave., at 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning. It offers charging stations and other amenities during the blackout. The city stepped in when PG&E did not open a resource center in the city on Sunday.

Both Cabrillo and La Honda-Pescadero unified school districts say they will open as usual on Monday.

The city said in an email alert on Sunday that San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies would help direct traffic through the rush hour on Monday. The city asked motorists to avoid driving during rush hour, if possible.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments