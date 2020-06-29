In an effort to create safer access for first responders during an emergency, PG&E is preparing to remove dozens of trees near its natural gas pipeline along Highway 92 in Half Moon Bay. It’s part of the utility company’s “Community Pipeline Safety Initiative” required by state and federal regulations to prevent gas leaks and speed response times in the event of any emergency.
The project site covers the south side of Highway 92. There are, however, some light industrial, commercial, and residential uses on adjoining lands, including the city’s maintenance yard, the Hilltop Mobile Home Park, Spanishtown shops, and some undeveloped woodlands. PG&E is proposing to remove 79 trees and about 115 “brush units.” The vegetation management is part of a multi-county program to clear areas around the gas pipeline.
To lessen impacts to sensitive habitat, PG&E will not remove trees from areas along the bank of Pilarcitos Creek, according to a city staff report.
In order to begin the project, PG&E is seeking a Coastal Development Permit and a final review from the city’s Planning Commission. If approved, the work would begin in September and require at least two days of evening work that will impact traffic on Highway 92. The entire project will last three weeks with follow-up maintenance required every one to three years.
The tree and brush removal will be limited to specific vegetation that poses a hazard to the pipeline, the company says. Trees can block access for firefighters or maintenance crews and the tree roots can also cause damage to the protective coating of underground pipelines leading to corrosion and leaks. As part of the project, PG&E will replace a little less than half of the trees that are greater than 12 inches in diameter, many of which are eucalyptus trees. City staff is recommending that all tree replacements be planted within city limits and aid to habitat restoration efforts.
“The purpose of the project is for safety,” city Senior Planner Douglas Garrison said. “It’s something that really has to be done.”
He said there were two major issues about the project, one concerning the esthetics of the views from Highway 92 and also the effects on the habitat for wildlife.
Planning Commissioner Rick Hernandez expressed concerns about the removal of trees along a visual corridor.
“The community is going to see this every day and see it as soon as it happens,” he said. “I appreciate the importance of protecting our water and utilities, but what are we going to do to mitigate the impact on this visual area?”
Garrison said he doesn’t anticipate a significant change and when the trees are replanted it may be possible to do so in a way to replicate what was originally there in some areas.
The Planning Commission will have a final hearing on the project at its July 14 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Really? The City Council wants them to replant trees after removing the others? Then obviously none pf them have considered the CampFire - Lessons Learned portion of the Butte County Grand Jury Report. The main evacuation routes in High Fire Hazard Severity Zones within our county must
also receive vegetation clearing. This will allow the best possible chance of safely
evacuating residents during future fire events.
Rapid evacuation of large populations can easily be halted by downed utility lines and
poles, trees and debris, and disabled vehicles. Residents’ chances of survival can be
greatly enhanced by increasing the number of temporary safe places for evacuating
residents to gather when further evacuation becomes impossible. The use of just a few
of these areas saved the lives of hundreds of trapped Camp Fire evacuees. https://www.buttecourt.ca.gov/GrandJury/reports/2018-2019%20Grand%20Jury%20Report.pdf
"That really has to be done"? Since when? PG&E has never had a gas explosion from a tree, yet they have mismanaged and ignored their aging infrastructure in the name of profits. Don't enable this convicted felon who probably wants to survey their lines by airplane or helicopter when they should be doing it by car. This program started years ago by executives who've left the company due to their failures and mismanagement. City staff should protect the community, not enable wasteful projects.
The idea that PG&E needs to clear the trees for first responders, during a gas incident, is ludicrous. First responders wouldn't drive a gas combustible vehicle into an area in which gas could be leaking! They'd secure the area and wait for PG&E to turn off the gas. The photo makes it obvious there is access for vehicles near the pipeline should repair need to be made, and in that case, PG&E would have to access if the trees would need to be fully excavated. The more important question city leadership needs to ask is if PG&E has maintained the pipelines well enough to avoid gas incident, and also if PG&E's emergency gas shut-off plans are updated and known to first responders. No trees delayed response to the PG&E pipeline explosion in San Bruno - but PG&E's disastrously slow response time in shutting off gas likely contributed to loss of life and property. Hold PG&E accountable to true, preventative gas safety measures.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.