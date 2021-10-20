Power outages are nothing new for the Coastside community. But during an extremely dry year contributing to high wildfire risk across the state, recent outages on the South Coast have raised concerns over whether efforts to mitigate fires have unnecessarily left homes and businesses in the dark.
After being criticized for faulty infrastructure and delayed response to the recent outages, PG&E has said it’s planning to reinforce its poles and improve its grid to make sure the issues aren’t as severe for customers going forward.
At an Oct. 5 webinar for San Mateo County residents, PG&E detailed how its latest efforts to prevent wildfires, known as Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings, had led to widespread outages. When an object hits an energized line, the lines are meant to shut down within one-tenth of a second to prevent “arching,” when sparks of electricity fly off the wire into the air and create a fuse for dry kindling. Since those sensitivity settings were installed in July, PG&E said it’s seen a 50 percent decrease in potential fires compared to a three-year average. These settings are only in place for the fire season, the company said.
“When we’re getting rain in the winter and fuel levels are not as dry and there are higher moisture levels, then we no longer need these settings and we’ll be going back to the normal configuration,” said Mark Quinlan, the vice president of PG&E’s Wildfire Mitigation Operations and Execution Department.
But while the strategy may be effective in stopping fires, it’s also causing continued power outages for the Coastside. PG&E reported the settings have triggered 22 outages in San Mateo County this year. They can be caused by animals, fallen trees and vehicles striking poles. The South Coast has had eight outages, with an average duration of 9.7 hours, impacting nearly 1,500 customers. By comparison, San Carlos has had two outages that took crews an average of four hours to restore power.
“From the reliability perspective ... the outages you’ve seen are not sustainable,” said Quinlan, referring to the communities south of Half Moon Bay. “There’s no way to sugarcoat that. It’s unacceptable and we own that.”
PG&E is currently desensitizing lines within High Fire Threat Districts based on data from the California Public Utilities Commission and Cal Fire. The maps place Half Moon Bay and more rural areas around La Honda, Pescadero and San Gregorio, in Tier 2 or “elevated” fire risk areas. Most of Montara Mountain and the Santa Cruz mountains are in Tier 3 or “extreme” fire zone. Out of PG&E’s 1,552 miles of power lines in San Mateo County, 363 miles are in a High Fire Threat District.
Jason Regan, PG&E’s senior director of Electric System Inspections, explained that as PG&E adds more sensors onto its circuits, these kinds of outages should be more isolated to a specific zone or area, meaning they wouldn’t impact larger zones from Half Moon Bay to Pescadero or from Menlo Park to San Gregorio. Regan said this system should lead to faster restoration times because crews won’t have to inspect all circuits in a large zone before turning the power back on. They instead would patrol smaller “protection zone areas,” which is a different protocol from just a month ago.
“We’re able to isolate these outages much more strategically and only interrupt customers that need to be interrupted based on the public safety concern of the outages,” said Regan, who likened the concept to one circuit breaker taking out power from a room instead of the main panel knocking out power to the whole house.
In the long term, PG&E plans to post more accurate restoration times during outages on its website. It’s also investing in “microgrids” that would supply electricity for small zones through generators during power safety shutoffs. That’s in addition to burying 10,000 miles of power lines statewide, a process that could take years to be fully completed.
