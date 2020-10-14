The San Mateo County coast’s first Public Safety Power Shutoff of the season is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. tonight and could last 48 hours until Friday night, affecting nearly 1,700 residents countywide.
PG&E maps indicate that the bulk of affected Coastside residents are located around the La Honda, Loma Mar and eastern Half Moon Bay areas. The PG&E website says just four residences in the city of Half Moon Bay and 10 located in La Honda will lose power.
Two community resource centers will be open to affected residents. They are located at the La Honda Fire Brigade and Half Moon Bay Library.
PG&E Marketing and Communications Officer Katie Allen said the resource centers will be outfitted with accessible restrooms, handwashing stations, medical equipment, charging stations, Wi-Fi, bottled water and nonperishable snacks. Because of COVID-19 precautions, supplies will be available for residents to carry out.
Allen said PG&E chooses the center’s locations based on convenience for residents nearby. She said while the event is scheduled to last 48 hours, power may be returned to residents sooner depending on weather conditions.
This shutoff, Allen said, is due to expected windy conditions that can increase the potential for damage to electrical infrastructure, which creates a fire danger. This year, PG&E hopes to restore power to affected residents no later than 12 hours after the weather event has ended.
La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District Superintendent Amy Wooliever said the district has a plan for students who may lose power and access to remote learning because of the shutoff. Two weeks ago, school staff created weeklong packets for kindergarten through fifth grade students in case of a power outage, and teachers have notified families as to which sections to work on should their power go out this week.
Wooliever said the remote learning centers in Pescadero and La Honda will remain open as well.
“It’s not ideal,” Wooliever said. “Pescadero should be powered. Sometimes we lose internet and that would be very problematic.”
Residents can check whether their home will be affected at https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/updates/.
