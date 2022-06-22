Last week PG&E held a virtual town hall for San Mateo County residents interested in learning more about customer resources and the company’s progress on wildfire safety work. That includes the prospect of reducing outages during the hot, summer fire season.
The utility company announced plans to ramp up efforts to reduce wildfire risk by investing in vegetation management and new technology. It also pledged to provide more transparency with Planned Safety Power Shutoffs, including an online map.
In recent years, the power shutoffs typically occur during fall in advance of large wind events. Frank Fraone, a senior public safety specialist, called the shutoffs “a necessary tool as a last resort.” To help residents plan ahead of time, PG&E is rolling out an online map that will show planned and past outages.
This year PG&E is expanding its “enhanced power safety settings” in power lines within high fire threat districts and some adjacent areas. These areas are based on the High Fire Threat District Map adopted by the California Public Utilities Commission in 2018. Much of the coastal range from Montara Mountain south of Half Moon Bay is in the third “extreme” tier.
The idea behind the tweaked tech is that PG&E can reduce the chance of stray sparks by having the power lines turn themselves off within a fraction of a second if an object strikes them. In 2021, PG&E reports an 80 percent decrease in reportable ignitions that could have started a wildfire compared to the last three years. These enhanced settings came under scrutiny by South Coast residents who said the lines were too sensitive, resulting in more frequent blackouts in the region.
“While the adjustments make our electrical systems safer for customers, they may result in power outages due to how quickly the power lines turn off,” said Fraone.
Last year, PG&E announced an ambitious goal of putting 10,000 miles of overhead power lines into the ground in or near high fire threat areas. It’s a lengthy multiyear project, and the work is prioritized by the highest wildfire risk.
There are 9 miles of undergrounding planned for San Mateo County over the next two years. Most are focused in two zones, Skyline Boulevard and the San Mateo-Santa Cruz county border on Highway 1. Aaron Johnson, the vice president of PG&E’s Bay Area division, said that, while imperfect, undergrounding power lines would decrease wildfire risk and eventually lead to less tree-trimming work.
“(The lines) are generally more resilient when underground, but the challenge is when there are problems they’re harder to access,” he said. “During outages, they’re often longer on an underground system. But we still want to make that trade-off.”
Bill Chiang, a government affairs representative, said the undergrounding effects are the company’s best long-term solution to reduce wildfire risk, and the number of miles of lines covered should be increased each year.
The company’s Routine Vegetation Management Program inspects 100,000 miles of overhead power lines each year, and prunes or cuts down more than 1 million trees to maintain clearance, said Mary Snyder, a PG&E program manager for San Mateo County. That’s different from its Enhanced Vegetation Management, which increases inspections to address vegetation in high fire threat areas. Of the latter program, about 70 miles of lines have received this treatment throughout the county. Most of the 7 miles slated for 2022 are at the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and Highway 84, where a mile of line has already been worked on.
Other fire mitigation projects include thousands of miles of “system hardening,” installing stronger utility poles and insulated power lines that should be more durable in severe weather and lessen the risk of ignition. Approximately 3 miles of this hardening were done in the county in the last three years, and only 1 mile is budgeted for 2022.
This is coupled with so-called “sectionalizing devices” that limit widespread blackouts and shut-off events by separating the electrical grid into smaller areas and “allowing PG&E to de-energize targeted areas during severe weather and fire conditions,” Chiang said. There are 57 of these devices across San Mateo County, and roughly half dot the coast from Pacifica to Half Moon Bay.
“With these changes, we’re going to make our systems safer and make sure you have the tools and resources available for this wildfire season,” Chiang said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.