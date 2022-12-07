A Coastside designer is circulating a petition to launch a ballot measure that would change Half Moon Bay zoning policy to allow some types of accessory dwelling units to be built faster and with fewer restrictions.
Tim Pond hopes his amendment to the zoning code will go to the November 2024 ballot, the city's next regularly scheduled election. It would exclude certain types of ADUs from being included in Half Moon Bay’s residential growth control ordinance, known as Measure D.
The existing city ordinance caps new development to 1.5 percent each year. Half a percent is for new units outside of downtown, and another half a percent is for inside downtown. The City Council has the discretion to grant another half a percent to the downtown area as a “bonus” allocation.
The exemptions outlined in Pond’s petition include “junior ADUs,” or ADUs developed wholly within existing home areas, an ADU that is deed restricted for low-income housing, and ADUs in which the owner agrees will house a family member or disabled person for five years.
“I don’t like the fact that people can’t build housing for their family in their own house,” Pond said. “It’s basically unfair.”
Typically for amendments like this, the council could simply adopt the petition language as an ordinance, but because Measure D was adopted by voters, it can only be amended by voters, City Clerk Jessica Blair said. Alternatively, Blair noted, the council could also order a special election so the new measure would appear on a ballot sooner, but that comes at a steep cost.
Pond said his petition is intended to promote and simplify the development of ADUs with affordable and multigenerational housing. The Half Moon Bay City Attorney reviewed the petition. Pond said he has about half of the 791 required valid signatures, 10 percent of Half Moon Bay’s registered voters, needed to get on next year’s ballot. The due date for signatures is Dec. 19.
If approved, the California Coastal Commission would have to certify amendments to Half Moon Bay Local Coastal Plan before this new policy goes into effect.
The petition also seeks to change the point system for calculating the number of ADU allocations available each year by defining the accessory units as half the average number of persons per household, as opposed to one. He also wants the allocations to roll over from year to year. There is some growth control still in place. The petition proposes that ADUs that don’t meet the exemptions and are larger than 750 square feet require a full growth control allocation.
The proposal would also change part of Measure D’s designation for downtown, and Pond says the amendment will incorporate more high-density areas on the eastern side of Highway 1. Pond believes the types of ADUs he focuses on are “not increasing parking or population, because those people are already living there. All we’re doing is providing a bit of privacy for one family that’s living with another family.”
He noted one project that got his attention was a couple who wanted to house a mother-in-law in a new ADU.
“That woman wasn’t driving anywhere, she’s 85 years old and it required a full Measure D unit just like a five-bedroom, five-bathroom house,” he said. “I think it’s patently unfair to do that to people.”
This version corrects the job description of Tim Pond, who designs and oversees permits for residential construction in Half Moon Bay.
