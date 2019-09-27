Pescadero students strike for climate change action

Students from Pescadero Middle/High School walked out of class Friday afternoon in a coordinated protest for climate justice and action to reverse climate change. The protest comes as an act of solidarity with the growing youth movement “Fridays for Future” that was spurred on by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. The Friday school strikes have grown to become a global action originally meant to inspire world leaders who attended the UN Climate Action Summit that took place last weekend.
Some 60 students from Pescadero walked out from class and took to the streets with signs and chants, protesting their way through downtown Pescadero before rallying at the elementary school. Kids from the elementary school were invited to attend the presentation on climate change that followed the protest.
Waiting for the editorial once again urging us to "follow the lead of the children." Another round of, "we've been deluding ourselves, but look! The pure and brilliant children are here to show us the way! We are saved!'
3.... 2.... 1....
I feel truly sorry for these kids.
They are victims of a dumbed down school system and a society that has taught them only to be good little boys and girls and do exactly what we tell you!
Shameless and abusive people aren't above using children as a means to an end. It happens in so many ways.
