Pescadero students strike for climate change action

Kids walkout of class, hold educational seminar

image-pesc climate walkout 01
Students from Pescadero Middle/High School walked out of class Friday afternoon to protest for climate change. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

Students from Pescadero Middle/High School walked out of class Friday afternoon in a coordinated protest for climate justice and action to reverse climate change. The protest comes as an act of solidarity with the growing youth movement “Fridays for Future” that was spurred on by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. The Friday school strikes have grown to become a global action originally meant to inspire world leaders who attended the UN Climate Action Summit that took place last weekend.

 

Some 60 students from Pescadero walked out from class and took to the streets with signs and chants, protesting their way through downtown Pescadero before rallying at the elementary school. Kids from the elementary school were invited to attend the presentation on climate change that followed the protest.

image-pesc cliamte strike 02
Students protested their way through downtown Pescadero carrying signs and yelling chants. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
image-pesc climate strike 03
The protest comes as an act of solidarity with the growing youth movement “Fridays for Future” that was spurred on by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
image-pesc climate strike 04
Student protesters rallied at Pescadero elementary school where they lead a seminar on climate change. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

