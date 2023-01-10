UPDATED 5:47 p.m.: Pescadero residents remained on alert to evacuate after a trying week of inclement weather and power outages have plagued the town.
On Monday, residents reported that heavy rains caused Pescadero Creek to triple in size, flooding much of Pescadero Creek Road and shuttering businesses downtown. Pescadero High School, which is using its gymnasium as a Red Cross emergency shelter, lost power for several hours Tuesday with school in session.
La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District Superintendent Amy Wooliever said she contacted San Mateo County after the school went dark, and the county delivered and set up a backup generator to the high school several hours later. With much of Pescadero without electricity for the last week, the school was running on a generator since Jan. 4.
By late Tuesday afternoon, power was flicked back on to most of downtown Pescadero, and returned to all three LAPUSD sites around 3 p.m. Wooliever said the school was canceled on Monday after Pescadero Creek flooded and threatened access routes. The school district is planning to ramp up its school bus routes on Wednesday after stopping them on Jan. 5.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning in effect until 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Forecasters identified several high risk areas, including San Francisco and San Mateo counties, that could likely flood. The NWS estimated between 0.1 and 0.3 inches of rain are possible in the next few hours.
Some of Pescadero have been without power for as long as six days. Rita Mancera, executive director of Puente De La Costa Sur, said she heard many people were unable to shower for days without power and lost a lot of food as refrigerators stayed dormant. On Tuesday, PG&E reported that around 190,000 customers statewide were without power after the latest round of atmospheric rivers. As of Tuesday afternoon, the utility company is estimating to restore power by 11 p.m.
More rain is expected on the South Coast tonight. Friday is forecasted to see heavier rainfall and potential thunderstorms. San Mateo County has warned residents to make sure they're able to leave at a moments notice.
Cal Fire says it helped at least three drivers who got struck in standing water on Pescadero Creek Road on Monday. People have been using the high school’s parking lot to keep cars out of flood water, and someone even slept in their RV at the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.