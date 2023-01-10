Pescadero Flood 1

On Monday Pescadero Creek Road between Bean Hollow and Stage Road flooded, and firefighters say they rescued at least three drivers from the floodwaters. Photo courtesy Cal Fire. 

UPDATED 5:47 p.m.: Pescadero residents remained on alert to evacuate after a trying week of inclement weather and power outages have plagued the town. 

On Monday, residents reported that heavy rains caused Pescadero Creek to triple in size, flooding much of Pescadero Creek Road and shuttering businesses downtown. Pescadero High School, which is using its gymnasium as a Red Cross emergency shelter, lost power for several hours Tuesday with school in session. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

