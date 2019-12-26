  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories

A 47-year-old Pescadero resident has been found guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault. He faces 40 years to life in prison.

Francisco Nunez was accused of molesting two juveniles multiple times from March 2009 to June 2012 in a home where Nunez lived with his friend and the friend’s family in Pescadero.

The case was continued

to Jan. 31, 2020, when the judge will receive the pre-sentence report. Nunez remains in custody on a $2.7 million bail.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments