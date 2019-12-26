A 47-year-old Pescadero resident has been found guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault. He faces 40 years to life in prison.
Francisco Nunez was accused of molesting two juveniles multiple times from March 2009 to June 2012 in a home where Nunez lived with his friend and the friend’s family in Pescadero.
The case was continued
to Jan. 31, 2020, when the judge will receive the pre-sentence report. Nunez remains in custody on a $2.7 million bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.