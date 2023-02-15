The Workforce Housing Organization, a small nonprofit group under the umbrella of the Pescadero Community Foundation, released an 87-page report last week outlining the history, challenges and prospects for increasing the availability of housing in rural South Coast communities. The richly illustrated and researched document recounts decades of efforts to bring vitality to Pescadero and surrounding areas by adding affordable housing units.

The Community Foundation commissioned the report, which was written and designed by Pescadero-based landscape architect Kelly Greenwood. Lynne Bowman, president of the foundation, said the report would help pass the baton to the next generation of activists so they could build on earlier efforts.

