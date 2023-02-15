The Workforce Housing Organization, a small nonprofit group under the umbrella of the Pescadero Community Foundation, released an 87-page report last week outlining the history, challenges and prospects for increasing the availability of housing in rural South Coast communities. The richly illustrated and researched document recounts decades of efforts to bring vitality to Pescadero and surrounding areas by adding affordable housing units.
The Community Foundation commissioned the report, which was written and designed by Pescadero-based landscape architect Kelly Greenwood. Lynne Bowman, president of the foundation, said the report would help pass the baton to the next generation of activists so they could build on earlier efforts.
Bowman admitted that, despite working on the issue for 25 years, she and others “haven’t been able to get a damn thing built.”
Greenwood began working on the report last May but its release comes at a critical moment when the condition of local farmworker housing is receiving regional, state and national attention. This after a January mass shooting brought attention to substandard accommodations on two farms where the shooting suspect lived with victims.
Both Bowman and Greenwood hope the report will help convert the increased attention into action, including changing laws and permitting rules that impede new construction.
“I want to see housing built. I want to see Pescadero survive,” Greenwood said.
The report envisions a future in which “a vibrant downtown street could connect bicyclists, hikers and car club visitors touring San Gregorio, Pescadero and La Honda to sample the range of local pasture-raised beef, pork, vegetables, berries and wine.” Visitors to this thriving hub of eco- and agritourism “could discover artisanal crafts and foods in local shops prepared by micro businesses connected to local farms and ranches.” Historical markers would inform visitors about the rich history and diverse populations of the region.
This vision, however, relies on the availability and affordability of housing and adequate amenities for visitors and residents. Among the issues: Workers harvesting the vegetables and berries need approved on-site housing. Employees at the local shops rely on apartments or shared living arrangements in town. New business owners, teachers and other professionals expect a local housing market with choices and prices within reason. Visitors require more than a few portable toilets on an empty lot, and school students deserve drinkable running water.
The report identifies a wide range of factors preventing growth. “County government, institutional landowners, community organizations, local businesses and residents (who) bicker about who is in charge and who is at fault for the lack of housing.”
Greenwood hopes that by equipping residents with an overview of various options for expanding housing the report will lead to a balanced approach that addresses employer housing, rental properties and affordable pathways to property ownership. She supports a planning process that includes a community-wide conversation about meeting housing goals.
“When everyone gets together we can see the agreement and have a clear voice for change,” she said.
The report acknowledges that as a large landowner in the area the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District will necessarily play a key role in the discussion. However, “if the goal is to have an equitable, community-wide conversation about how to meet housing goals, the LHPUSD needs to be a partner in a larger, inclusive planning process.” Greenwood and others believe that educational opportunities built around local environmental and agricultural activities could add to the prosperous vision sketched in the report.
